Elegance, Luxury & Style: Kith Winter 2023 Collection Delivery I

Fashion brand Kith has unveiled its Winter 2023 Delivery I collection, a showcase of sophistication, luxury, and a refined palette that exudes a regal and distinguished aura. This collection offers a versatile wardrobe, featuring outerwear, tailored shirting, seasonal knitwear, core trousers, and a range of accessories, all crafted with elevated, heavier fabrics. These include Italian textured herringbone wool, Japanese nylon, felted jersey, corduroy, suede, shearling, chunky cotton yarn, and more. The color palette is a harmonious blend of foundational Kith colors such as Nocturnal, Stadium, Canvas, and Black, along with seasonal hues like Heather Grey, Silk, and History.

Standout pieces in this collection include the Bergen Car Coat, Lamont Coaches Jacket, Killington Puffer, and Julius Blazer. The Bergen Car Coat, made from premium double-face wool, boasts a sophisticated silhouette with a pinstripe design, satin-lined pockets, and a custom Kith ornate suiting label on the interior. The Lamont Coaches Jacket is a staple silhouette, reimagined with a vibrant, all-over embroidery design, and crafted from smooth Italian cow-split suede. The Killington Puffer is created from a cold-temperature-sensitive polyester fabric that reveals a custom all-over Kith-branded print when exposed to the cold. It features details like a mock neck, a two-way zipper, and velcro cuff closures. The Julius Blazer is a timeless silhouette that brings elegance with its double-breasted, peak lapel design and Japanese felted stretch jersey construction. It can be styled with its matching counterpart, the Bentley Pant.

the Kith Winter 2023 collection also continues Kith’s 101 program and its Classics offering. The Classics return with signature silhouettes like the Walton Parker, Pinehurst Sherpa Full Zip, and Madison Hoodie, alongside an extensive collection of jackets, shirts, hoodies, pants, and tees. The 101 program expands, offering a range of unbranded, staple silhouettes updated in this season’s color palette and heavier fabrications.

Accessories in this collection feature collaborative and signature headwear, crossbody, tote, and duffle bags, gloves, scarves, lifestyle goods, and more. Kith renews its partnership with New Era, offering 59FIFTY low-profile polyester caps, as well as ’47 Brand, providing the Franchise LS in an unstructured wool iteration. Signature Kith bucket hats, visor beanies, balaclavas, and caps offer versatility for any occasion, crafted from a variety of premium fabrications. The collection also includes Saffiano leather monogram duffle bags, utility crossbody bags, woven totes, document bags, soft Italian Nappa leather hand gloves, and more.

Kith’s collaboration with Bergdorf Goodman presents a custom assortment of co-branded outerwear, knits, accessories, and lifestyle goods. Notable pieces include premium color-blocked styles like the Coaches Jacket, Wyona Varsity Sweater, and Sherpa Quarter Zip. The collection also features custom co-branded cotton twill caps and beanies, jacquard scarves, and a specially designed Chess and Checkers set.

In the footwear department, Kith partners with Clarks Originals to update the Rossendale and introduce the all-new Rushden. Both models feature Clarks’ signature crepe outsole and custom Ronnie Fieg for Clarks Originals co-branding. The Rossendale comes in two iterations, a Chocolate colorway with a leather upper and shearling lining, and a Mustard colorway with a suede upper and leather lining. The Rushden Boot, a new silhouette, is available in leather and suede iterations, featuring a wavy crepe outsole and multi-stitched webbed heel pulls.

Finally, the Kith Classics for adidas Originals program returns with five silhouettes: the SC Premiere, Gazelle Indoor, Powerphase, Handball Top, and Forum Low, each updated with a custom Navy hue and showcasing their original silhouette year alongside standard co-branding.

The Kith Winter 2023 Delivery I is available at all Kith shops, on Kith.com and the Kith App.