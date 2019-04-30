in Alex Evans, Editorial, Exclusive, MMSCENE STYLE Stories, VNY Models

MMSCENE STYLE STORIES: Laurin David by Alex Evans

Laurin David

Fashion photographer Alex Evans captured Judas story exclusively for MMSCENE STYLE STORIES featuring the handsome Laurin David represented by VNY Models in New York, and Ciotti Models in Toronto.

MMSCENE EXCLUSIVES

In charge of styling was Amber Watkins, with beauty from hair stylist Kirsten Klontz, and makeup artist Nate Matthew.


Laurin David

Laurin David

Laurin David

Laurin David

Laurin David

Laurin David

Laurin David

Photographer: Alex Evans – www.alexevansphotography.com
Stylist: Amber Watkins
Makeup Artist: Nate Matthew
Hair Stylist: Kirsten Klontz
Model: Laurin David with VNY Models & Ciotti Models

