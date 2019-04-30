MMSCENE STYLE STORIES: Laurin David by Alex Evans

Fashion photographer Alex Evans captured Judas story exclusively for MMSCENE STYLE STORIES featuring the handsome Laurin David represented by VNY Models in New York, and Ciotti Models in Toronto.
MMSCENE EXCLUSIVES
In charge of styling was Amber Watkins, with beauty from hair stylist Kirsten Klontz, and makeup artist Nate Matthew.
Photographer: Alex Evans – www.alexevansphotography.com
Stylist: Amber Watkins
Makeup Artist: Nate Matthew
Hair Stylist: Kirsten Klontz
Model: Laurin David with VNY Models & Ciotti Models
