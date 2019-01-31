Guy Duplantier & Rafael Hoffman by ALEX EVANS for MMSCENE

Pin 0 Shares



Beauty session captured for MMSCENE Magazine January / February 2019 print edition by photographer ALEX EVANS with models Guy Duplantier and Rafael Hoffman. In charge of the hair styling was Hair Stylist Glen Coco with makeup from Makeup Artist Zaheer Sukhnandan.

Photography Alex Evans @alexevansphotography

Models Guy Duplantier with Photogenics LA, Rafael Hoffman with Margaux The Agency

Makeup Artist Zaheer Sukhnandan

Hair Stylist Glen Coco @glencocoforhair

The January / February 2019 issue is out in print and digital – get your copy.