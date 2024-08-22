Lay Zhang Stars in Elle Men China September 2024 Issue

Mandopop / k-pop superstar Lay Zhang (Zhang Yixing) takes the cover story of Elle Men China Magazine‘s September 2024 edition lensed by fashion photographer Win Tam. In charge of styling was Sherry, with art direction from Chuer & Lei Min. Beauty is work of hair stylist Hochan, and makeup artist Jisun.

Lay Zhang continues to demonstrate a profound evolution in both his career and personal philosophy. This year, he has embarked on a new tour titled “STEP,” echoing the name of his latest album. The title reflects a philosophy of steady, incremental progress, where each step in his journey is deliberate and meaningful.

In conversation with Elle Men, Lay reveals a clear and rational mindset that drives his approach to both life and work. He believes that as long as one’s pursuits do not harm others or violate ethical principles, there is no reason not to chase after what one truly desires. For him, it’s not just about expressing what he wants; it’s about taking the necessary actions to turn those desires into reality. His respect for “doers” reflects his admiration for those who not only dream but also work tirelessly to achieve their goals.

Having spent over a decade in the spotlight, Lay has developed a nuanced understanding of the entertainment industry. He acknowledges that early in his career, he felt compelled to prove himself, but over time, he has come to realize that external validation is not essential to his self-worth. The opinions that once might have shaken his confidence no longer have the same effect. He approaches criticism with a sense of calm and gratitude, recognizing that even those who critique him are, in some way, invested in his journey.

His career trajectory has been anything but conventional. Since his debut as an idol in 2012, Lay has ventured into singing, dancing, acting, and variety shows. He is acutely aware of the responsibilities that come with being an idol, understanding that every era, no matter how promising, presents its own set of challenges. This awareness drives his commitment to maintaining a positive public image while remaining introspective and true to his own desires.

Lay’s ability to tune out external noise and focus inward is a key factor in his success. When he sets his mind on a goal – whether it’s developing his music, improving his acting skills, or establishing his own entertainment company – he pursues it with unwavering determination. His establishment of Chromosome Entertainment is a proof of his long-term vision, particularly in promoting his concept of “M-Pop” (Mix-Mandarin-Pop), which blends Mandarin lyrics with other languages to create a unique musical genre.

His meticulous approach to work is evident in every aspect of his career. Whether he’s on stage or on set, Lay Zhang is deeply involved in the creative process, often reviewing footage to ensure that his performance meets his high standards. His dedication to his craft is exemplified by his willingness to endure physically taxing conditions, such as filming in sub-zero temperatures in Xinjiang for “The Legend.” Despite the challenges, he never compromises on the quality of his work.

Looking ahead, Lay Zhang hinted at a new film project, maintaining an air of mystery about the details. His belief in hard work and the role of luck in success underscores his pragmatic approach to his career. He knows that effort is a crucial component of success, but he also acknowledges that fortune plays a role in achieving one’s goals.

Despite his rigorous work ethic, Lay Zhang has found a way to incorporate a sense of relaxation into his life. He no longer obsesses over perfection in every aspect of his work, recognizing that others have their own perspectives and that it’s important to respect those differences. This shift in mindset has allowed him to maintain his artistic integrity while also embracing a more balanced approach to his career.

Earlier this year, Lay Zhang took a rare break during the holidays, a period he spent engaging in simple pleasures such as attending classes, playing video games, and spending time with friends. This period of relaxation reflects a newfound ability to balance his intense professional life with moments of personal enjoyment.

Photography © Win Tam for Elle Men China, read more at ellemen.com