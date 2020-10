Actor Leo Wu stars in the cover story of Dazed China‘s October 2020 edition lensed by fashion photographer Haikeyi. In charge of styling were Shen Zhang and Chenglin, with beauty from hair stylist Minghu Zhang, and makeup artist Sijun.

DAZED CHINA – @dazedchina

Photography Haikeyi

Director Shen Zhang

Styling Shen Zhang and Chenglin

Text Yining Zhang

Hair Minghu Zhang

Makeup Sijun

Producer shanshan

Executive Producer xiaoxue

Styling Assistant Xiaohu and Huangzhen

Artworks by Anthony Sheng