LOOKBOOK: A. A. SPECTRUM Spring Summer 2021 Collection

Fashion brand A. A. Spectrum presented the Spring Summer 2021 Collage Terra Homage collection with the latest lookbook featuring models Alex Mboki, Slavic, and Celia captured by fashion photographer Ulysse Lozano. Styling is work of Kevin Kaiser. The collection was inspired by designer’s trip to Myanmar, and it features timeless looks.

“2020 saw the world shaken to its core with a once in a century pandemic event, challenging our way of life to which we have been accustomed and grown comfortably into for the last sixty years. Consumerism had nearly reached all parts of the worlds and has come to a grinding halt during the first half of 2020. Now, more than ever, we must challenge and review our way of life and create a new vision that include sustainable growth and radical reassessment over every human activity on planet earth. We must rebel intelligently against the status quo and embrace new lifestyles that will help our planet and cosystem heal. The symbol of this rebellion is the flag made out of old discarded garments to epitomise the fact that we consume way too much clothes.

Our silhouette and design details are inspired by recent travel to Myanmar. In Yangon the capital city, we were fascinated by how locals were able to make do with very little, using many natural and biodegradable elements for everyday items. In the local market, street sellers made bale bags by hand stitching together scraps of recycled materials. Locally made workwear apparel also caught our eyes with loud nylon braided strap vests full of utility pockets. During our visit to the famous Shwedagon Pagoda, we couldn’t stop looking at monks and their intricate robes, which are casually gathered on the shoulder to form voluminous draping.” – from A. A. Spectrum

