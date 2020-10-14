in Clément Chabernaud, Covers, Magazines, Success Models

Clément Chabernaud Stars in Vogue Man Ukraine Fall Winter 2020 Issue

Vogue Man Ukraine features supermodel Clément Chabernaud on the cover of their latest edition

Clément Chabernaud
Photography © Stefan Armbruster for Vogue Man Ukraine

Supermodel Clément Chabernaud takes the cover of Vogue Man Ukraine‘s Fall Winter 2020 edition lensed by fashion photographer Stefan Armbruster. In charge of styling and grooming was Ferdi Sibbel, styling assistance by Jeffrey Manoir and Lauren Visser, with casting direction from Max for JL Casting.

For the cover Clément is wearing suit from Wooyoungmi, Alexander McQueen shirt and Givenchy hat.

Vogue Man Ukraine – vogue.ua
Photographer: Stefan Armbruster – @stefanarmbruster
Stylist, Groomer: Ferdi Sibbel – @ferdisibbel
Stylist Assistants: Jeffrey Manoir, Lauren Visser
Casting Director: Max for JL Casting
Model: Clément Chabernaud at Success Models

