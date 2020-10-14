Clément Chabernaud Stars in Vogue Man Ukraine Fall Winter 2020 Issue

Supermodel Clément Chabernaud takes the cover of Vogue Man Ukraine‘s Fall Winter 2020 edition lensed by fashion photographer Stefan Armbruster. In charge of styling and grooming was Ferdi Sibbel, styling assistance by Jeffrey Manoir and Lauren Visser, with casting direction from Max for JL Casting.

For the cover Clément is wearing suit from Wooyoungmi, Alexander McQueen shirt and Givenchy hat.

Vogue Man Ukraine – vogue.ua

Photographer: Stefan Armbruster – @stefanarmbruster

Stylist, Groomer: Ferdi Sibbel – @ferdisibbel

Stylist Assistants: Jeffrey Manoir, Lauren Visser

Casting Director: Max for JL Casting

Model: Clément Chabernaud at Success Models