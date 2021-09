Fashion photographer Chris Fucile shares exclusively with MMSCENE PORTRAITS his recent session featuring the handsome Levi Comer represented by Omit Models.

For the session Levi is wearing selected pieces from Kyle’Lyk New York, HIM NYC, Levi’s, and YSL.

Model: Levi Comer with Omit Models – @levicomer

Photographer: Chris Fucile – @chrisfucilephotography