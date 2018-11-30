Pietro Boselli, Lucky Blue + More Cover L’Officiel Hommes Poland Winter 2018 Issue

Pin 0 Shares

L’Officiel Hommes Poland enlists Lucky Blue Smith, Piotr Czaykowski, Pietro Boselli, and Michal Szpak to star on the covers of their Winter 2018 edition. Lucky Blue was styled in look from Boss by Kamran Rajput, and captured by Bartka Szmigulskiego, Piotr posed for Jakub Plesniarski, with styling from Roberto Losyk, Pietro is wearing Versace captured by Anthony Meyer and styled by Pascal Pache.





For more of L’Officiel Hommes Poland follow – @lofficielhommespoland