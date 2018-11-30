Over Forty Fashion Trends: Andres Velencoso Segura Poses for GQ Spain

By  |  Comments
Share
Tweet
Pin
0 Shares

Andres Velencoso Segura

Supermodel Andres Velencoso Segura teams up with fashion photographer Jonathan Segade for the pages of Spanish GQ Magazine‘s latest edition. In charge of styling was Cristina Perez-Hernando, with production from Lighthouse Photoagency, and grooming by Miguel Angel Alvarez at Ana Prado MGMT using YSL and Shu Uemura.

For the session Andres is wearing selected pieces from D’S Damat, Brooks Brothers, Dior Homme, Levi’s, Mango Man, Uniqlo, Zara, Converse, Valentino, Hence, and Salvatore Ferragamo.


Andres Velencoso Segura

Andres Velencoso Segura

Andres Velencoso Segura

Andres Velencoso Segura

Website: www.revistagq.com

Related Items