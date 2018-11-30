Over Forty Fashion Trends: Andres Velencoso Segura Poses for GQ Spain

Pin 0 Shares

Supermodel Andres Velencoso Segura teams up with fashion photographer Jonathan Segade for the pages of Spanish GQ Magazine‘s latest edition. In charge of styling was Cristina Perez-Hernando, with production from Lighthouse Photoagency, and grooming by Miguel Angel Alvarez at Ana Prado MGMT using YSL and Shu Uemura.

For the session Andres is wearing selected pieces from D’S Damat, Brooks Brothers, Dior Homme, Levi’s, Mango Man, Uniqlo, Zara, Converse, Valentino, Hence, and Salvatore Ferragamo.





