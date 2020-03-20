Lost Boys by Grant Legan for MMSCENE Magazine Spring 2020 Issue

Fashion photographer Grant Legan captured Lost Boys story featuring Noah Lopez at Wilhelmina, Mbaye Ndiaye at Muse NYC and Skyler Henegan at Next Models for the Spring 2020 edition of our MMSCENE Magazine. In charge of styling was Brandon M Garr, with grooming from beauty artist Nathan J, both represented by crowdMGMT.
For the session models are wearing selected pieces from Keiser Clark, Private Policy, Carlos Campos, Laruicci, Triple RRR, Victoria Hayes, Miansai, Adore Adorn, Hanrej, 3.1 Phillip Lim, Versace, Issey Miyake Men, and Marcelo Burlon County of Milan.
Photographer Grant Legan – www.grantlegan.com
Creative Direction Brandon M Garr & Grant Legan
Stylist Brandon M Garr at crowdMGMT.com
Grooming Nathan J at crowdMGMT.com
Models Noah Lopez at Wilhelmina, Mbaye Ndiaye at Muse NYC and Skyler Henegan at Next Models
