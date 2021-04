Discover KOCHÉ Spring Summer 2021 campaign starring the handsome Rubens Guez lensed by fashion photography duo Suzie & Leo. In charge of beauty were hair stylist Akemi Kishida, makeup artist Patrick Glatthaar, and manicurists Delphine Aïssi and Kure Bazaar. Casting direction by Marie Levy.

