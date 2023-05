Fashion photographer Sasha Olsen teams up with the handsome Louis Nichols for the latest MMSCENE PORTRAITS exclusive story. For the session Louis is wearing selected pieces from Mango, Dolce & Gabbana, Fang, Boss, Levis, and Converse.

Discover more of the story below:

Photographer: Sasha Olsen – @sashaxolsen

Model: Louis Nichols / Agent Ted

Fashion: Downtown Darling

Location: Lisbon, Portugal