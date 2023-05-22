Mathias Lauridsen Models MANGO Spring Summer 2023 Looks

Spanish brand MANGO presented their latest Spring Summer 2023 menswear and kidswear collections with a story titled Dad & Me featuring supermodel Mathias Lauridsen and his son. In charge of photography was Pepe Lobez, with art direction from Christopher Winter, and production by Mireia Torra. The session highlights relaxed pieces such as leaf print swimsuit, regular-fit linen shirt with mao collar, pocket linen-blend jacket, fine-knit t-shirt, slim-fit 100% linen trousers, regular fit linen bowling shirt, bermuda shorts 100% linen, linen chino shorts, and geometric-print swimsuit.