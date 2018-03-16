Lucky Blue Smith Stars in VMAN Magazine Spring Summer 2018 Issue

Top model Lucky Blue Smith takes the pages of VMAN Magazine‘s Spring Summer 2018 edition captured by fashion photographer Hugh Lippe. In charge of styling was Karla Welch, with grooming from Mira Hyde at the Wall Group using Tatcha skincare and Living Proof hair. Production by Maxine Fertig-Cohen and Danielle Giardina at Navia Vision.

“The best word I can use to describe it is classic. I’m weirdly obsessed with vintage clothes. There’s always a couple things most designers create that I really like.” – Lucky for VMAN39, on his personal style.



