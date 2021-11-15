L’Uomo Vogue Celebrates Fashion & Film with the December 2021 Issue

L’Uomo Vogue unveiled their December 2021 cover that celebrates the union of fashion and film, and pays tribute to the old and new Hollywood and the excitement of Film Awards Season. In charge of photography was Carlijn Jacobs, with styling from Imruh Asha, and beauty by hair stylist Ramona Eschbach, and makeup artist Ammy Drammeh. Set design is work of Sophear Van, with creative direction from Kevin Tekinel and Charles Levai, casting direction by Piergiorgio Del Moro and Samuel Ellis Scheinman, and production by Cinq Étoiles Productions. The cover stars are Edie Campbell, Leon Dame, Moustapha Sy, Dries Haseldonckx, Igor Vojinovic, Ebuka Obetta, Sanjay, and Lyul Im.

Photography © Carlijn Jacobs for L’UOMO VOGUE, discover more at vogue.it