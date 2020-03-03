MMSCENE STYLE STORIES: Malik Lindo by Santiago Bisso

Fashion photographer Santiago Bisso teams up with the handsome Malik Lindo represented by Wilhelmina Models for the latest MMSCENE STYLE STORIES exclusive session. In charge of styling was Ari Michael.
MMSCENE EXCLUSIVES
For the story Malik is wearing selected pieces from Diesel, Dunhill, Pele Che Coco, Greg Lauren, Levi, G Star Raw, Oakley, and Saint Laurent.
Total Look 70’s Vintage
Boots Dunhill
Denim Button Down G Star Raw
Shirt Greg Lauren
Denim G Star
Jacket Pele Che Coco
Button Down Shirt Vinatge
Denim Levi
Sunglasses Oakley
Button Down Gstar
Sweater Vintage
Denim Diesel
Total Look 70’s Vintage
Boots Dunhill
Jacket Pele Che Coco
Shirt Greg Lauren
Pants Levi
Jacket Pele Che Coco
Button Down Shirt Vinatge
Denim Levi
Boots Saint Laurent
Sunglasses Oakley
Denim Button Down G Star Raw
Shirt Greg Lauren
Denim G Star
Boots Dunhill
Total Look 70’s Vintage
Boots Dunhill
Denim Diesel
Total Look 70’s Vintage
Boots Dunhill
Jacket Pele Che Coco
Button Down Shirt Vinatge
Denim Levi
Photographer Santiago Bisso – www.santiagobisso.com
Stylist Ari Michael
Model Malik Lindo at Wilhemina NYC