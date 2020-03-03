in Editorial, Exclusive, MMSCENE STYLE Stories, Wilhelmina Models

MMSCENE STYLE STORIES: Malik Lindo by Santiago Bisso

The handsome Malik Lindo stars in our latest exclusive story photographed by Santiago Bisso

Malik Lindo
Jacket Pele Che Coco
Shirt Greg Lauren
Pants Levi

Fashion photographer Santiago Bisso teams up with the handsome Malik Lindo represented by Wilhelmina Models for the latest MMSCENE STYLE STORIES exclusive session. In charge of styling was Ari Michael.

MMSCENE EXCLUSIVES

For the story Malik is wearing selected pieces from Diesel, Dunhill, Pele Che Coco, Greg Lauren, Levi, G Star Raw, Oakley, and Saint Laurent.


Malik Lindo

Total Look 70’s Vintage
Boots Dunhill

Malik Lindo

Denim Button Down G Star Raw
Shirt Greg Lauren
Denim G Star

Malik Lindo

Jacket Pele Che Coco
Button Down Shirt Vinatge
Denim Levi
Sunglasses Oakley

Malik Lindo

Button Down Gstar
Sweater Vintage

Malik Lindo

Denim Diesel

Malik Lindo

Total Look 70’s Vintage
Boots Dunhill

Malik Lindo

Jacket Pele Che Coco
Shirt Greg Lauren
Pants Levi

Malik Lindo

Jacket Pele Che Coco
Button Down Shirt Vinatge
Denim Levi
Boots Saint Laurent
Sunglasses Oakley

Malik Lindo
Denim Button Down G Star Raw
Shirt Greg Lauren
Denim G Star
Boots Dunhill

Malik Lindo

Total Look 70’s Vintage
Boots Dunhill

Malik Lindo

Denim Diesel

Malik Lindo

Total Look 70’s Vintage
Boots Dunhill

Malik Lindo

Jacket Pele Che Coco
Button Down Shirt Vinatge
Denim Levi

Malik Lindo

Photographer Santiago Bisso – www.santiagobisso.com
Stylist Ari Michael
Model Malik Lindo at Wilhemina NYC

