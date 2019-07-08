Just Around The Corner: Malle Gueye Poses for MMSCENE Magazine

Fashion photographer Mark James Dunn captured Just Around The Corner story featuring the handsome Malle Gueye at Fusion Models for our MMSCENE Magazine‘s latest edition. In charge of styling was Damien Vaughan Shippee, with grooming from beauty artist Scott Mcmahan at Art Department using Boy De Chanel.

AVAILABLE IN DIGITAL $3.90 and PRINT $24.90

For the session Malle is wearing selected looks and accessories from top brands such as Salvatore Ferragamo, Aspesi, Geox, Albertus Swanepoel, Il Bisonte, Missoni, John Hardy, Nicce, Dsquared2, MSGM, Necessity Sense, Filling Pieces, MSGM, Frye, Prabal Gurung, Perry Ellis America, Issey Miyake Men, Kenzo, and Tibi. Special thanks to End of History, Julius Bar, and Snip and Sip.

Discover more of the story below:





Photographer Mark James Dunn – markjamesdunn.com

Fashion Editor Damien Vaughan Shippee – www.damienvaughan.com

Grooming Scott Mcmahan at Art Department using Boy De Chanel

Model Malle Gueye at Fusion Models

Special thanks to End of History – 548 1/2 Hudson Street New York NY; Julius Bar – 159 W 10th St, New York, NY; Snip and Sip – 204 Waverly Pl, New York, NY



