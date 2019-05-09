in Editorial, Exclusive, Fresh Faces, MMSCENE PORTRAITS

MMSCENE PORTRAITS: Marcel Albrecht by Dawid Sternal

Fresh Faced Marcel Albrecht Stars in Our Latest Exclusive Story

Marcel Albrecht

Discover the latest MMSCENE PORTRAITS exclusive session featuring the handsome Marcel Albrecht at PS Models captured and styled by fashion photographer Dawid Sternal. Hair by Schwarzkopf Professional.

MMSCENE EXCLUSIVES

For the story Marcel is wearing selected pieces from Dolce & Gabbana, Bershka, Levis, MISBHV, Zara, and Burberry. For more of the story continue below:


Marcel Albrecht

t-shirt: Bershka
jacket: Levis

Marcel Albrecht

Turtleneck: MISBHV

Marcel Albrecht

Marcel Albrecht

shirt: Dolce & Gabbana
jacket: ZARA

Marcel Albrecht

t-shirt: Bershka
jacket, pants: Levis

Marcel Albrecht

Marcel Albrecht

t-shirt: Bershka
jacket, pants: Levis

Marcel Albrecht

shirt: Dolce & Gabbana
jacket: ZARA

Marcel Albrecht

Turtleneck: MISBHV
coat: Burberry

Marcel Albrecht

t-shirt: Bershka
jacket, pants: Levis

Photographer, Stylist: Dawid Sternal – www.dawidsternal.com
Hair: Schwarzkopf Professional
Model: Marcel Albrecht at PS Models

We love hearing from you, connect with us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram.

exclusiveFresh FacesNew GuysPortfolio updatesPortraits

What do you think?

4 points
Upvote Downvote

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

0

Comments

0 comments

Get The Latest Updates Straight To Your Inbox!

By subscribing to our newsletter you agree to MMSCENE's Terms of service . You can unsubscribe at any time.

Canali

LOOKBOOK: Canali Fall Winter 2019.20 Collection
Massimo Dutti

RJ Rogenski Models Massimo Dutti Men’s Tailoring 2019 Collection