Fashion photographer Jeff Sales shares exclusively with MMSCENE PORTRAITS his recent session featuring the handsome Marcellin represented by Bananas Models Agency. In charge of styling was Marie Revelut, with hair styling and makeup from beauty artist Alan Milroy.
MMSCENE EXCLUSIVES
For the story Marcellin is wearing selected pieces from Gucci, Blue Marble, Vivienne Westwood, Karl Lagerfeld, and Christophe Terzian.
Bronze Leather Jacket: Blue Marble
Le Gibus: Mythique Rock Club in the 70’s and 80’s
Leopard Sweater: Vivienne Westwood
Black Pants: Karl Lagerfeld
Satin Coat: Blue Marble
White Tank Top: Gucci
Black Pants: Karl Lagerfeld
Black Pants: Karl Lagerfeld
Satin Coat: Blue Marble
White Tank Top: Gucci
Black Pants: Karl Lagerfeld
Hooded White Shirt: Blue Marble
Black Leather Jacket: Christophe Terzian
Black Pants: Karl Lagerfeld
Photographer: Jeff Sales – www.jgsalesphoto.com
Stylist: Marie Revelut
Hair & Makeup Artist: Alan Milroy
Model: Marcellin at Bananas Models Agency