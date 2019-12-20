in BANANAS Paris, Editorial, Exclusive, MMSCENE PORTRAITS

MMSCENE PORTRAITS: Marcellin by Jeff Sales

The handsome Marcellin stars in our latest exclusive story lensed by Jeff Sales, with styling from Marie Revelut

Jeff Sales
White Tank Top: Gucci

Fashion photographer Jeff Sales shares exclusively with MMSCENE PORTRAITS his recent session featuring the handsome Marcellin represented by Bananas Models Agency. In charge of styling was Marie Revelut, with hair styling and makeup from beauty artist Alan Milroy.

MMSCENE EXCLUSIVES

For the story Marcellin is wearing selected pieces from Gucci, Blue Marble, Vivienne Westwood, Karl Lagerfeld, and Christophe Terzian.


Jeff Sales

Bronze Leather Jacket: Blue Marble

Jeff Sales

Le Gibus: Mythique Rock Club in the 70’s and 80’s

Jeff Sales

Leopard Sweater: Vivienne Westwood
Black Pants: Karl Lagerfeld

Jeff Sales

Satin Coat: Blue Marble
White Tank Top: Gucci
Black Pants: Karl Lagerfeld

Jeff Sales

Jeff Sales

Black Pants: Karl Lagerfeld

Jeff Sales

Satin Coat: Blue Marble
White Tank Top: Gucci
Black Pants: Karl Lagerfeld

Jeff Sales

Hooded White Shirt: Blue Marble
Black Leather Jacket: Christophe Terzian
Black Pants: Karl Lagerfeld

Photographer: Jeff Sales – www.jgsalesphoto.com
Stylist: Marie Revelut
Hair & Makeup Artist: Alan Milroy
Model: Marcellin at Bananas Models Agency

