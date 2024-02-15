New Era of Fashion: Versace Spring Summer 2024 Collection

The Versace Spring Summer 2024 campaign ushers in a fresh era of fashion, celebrating the bold attitudes and fresh faces that define contemporary Versace men and women. This season’s campaign brings together the emerging talents such as Meng Yuqi and Fernando Lindez alongside the iconic Claudia Schiffer, showcasing the diversity, beauty, empowerment, and elegant determination that characterize this new generation.

With a nod to the vibrant and optimistic spirit of the 1960s, the collection introduces a modern twist through the luminosity of materials, innovative fabric manipulation. It embodies youthful exuberance, freedom, and enjoyment through its irreverent layering techniques. The collection’s dominant silhouette is clean and sharply defined, featuring tailored garments with pinched waist jackets and wide-flaring pants, integrating a utilitarian vibe into both accessories and ready-to-wear pieces.

Leather accessories, a hallmark of Versace’s iconic design language, are reimagined with contemporary utility in mind. The campaign highlights the Cargo line’s highly portable and versatile bags and pouches, complete with multiple patch pockets and available in new briefcase and messenger styles across various colors and materials. The unisex Athena tote bag line emerges as a standout, adorned with the Versace logo and a textural Barocco jacquard in tone-on-tone patterns, available in a range of sizes and finishes, including a detailed checkerboard motif crafted through intricate embroidery.

Men’s fashion is redefined with the introduction of Track Sandals, inspired by trekking and featuring a cage-like cord construction, blending functionality with high fashion.

In the campaign, Meng Yuqi dazzles in a checkerboard vichy wool double-breasted tailored coat, paired with a silk satin checkerboard shirt and wool tailored pants, while Fernando Lindez is seen in a double-breasted tailored wool jacket, matching tailored pants, hybrid loafer mules, and a Cargo pouch, capturing the essence of Versace’s innovative Spring-Summer 2024 collection. The campaign, photographed by Mert Alas and styled by Jacob K, under the casting direction of Piergiorgio Del Moro, encapsulates the essence of Versace’s vision for the future: a blend of traditional elegance with a bold, forward-thinking attitude.