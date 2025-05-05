in BANANAS Paris, Editorial, Exclusive, Fusion Models, Independent Model Management, MMSCENE STYLE Stories

MMSCENE STYLE STORIES: Rebel by Lorenzo Marzi

Stylist Edoardo Guzzi and photographer Lorenzo Marzi team up with model Paddy Orr for our latest exclusive story.

MMSCENE STYLE STORIES: Rebel by Lorenzo Marzi
Jacket TELA, Scarf Pierre-Louis Mascia

For the latest edition of MMSCENE STYLE STORIES, photographer Lorenzo Marzi captures model Paddy Orr at Independent Model Management in an editorial titled “Rebel.” Hair and makeup artist Sara Selvestrel crafts a clean, contemporary finish, while stylist Edoardo Guzzi curates a layered wardrobe that balances softness and edge. With Riccardo Fabris assisting on light, the team constructs a controlled visual rhythm through proportion, texture, and subtle contrast.

MMSCENE EXCLUSIVES

Paddy wears looks from Ferragamo, Alchètipo, Jordanluca, TELA, Dsquared2, N21, BOSS, Mordecai, Pierre-Louis Mascia, and Loro Piana.

Total Look Mordecai
Jacket Jordanluca, Skirt TELA, Sandals Dsquared2
MMSCENE STYLE STORIES: Rebel by Lorenzo Marzi
Jacket BOSS, Shirt N21
Total look Ferragamo
MMSCENE STYLE STORIES: Rebel by Lorenzo Marzi
Top and Pants Dsquared2
Jacket Jordanluca, Skirt TELA, Sandals Dsquared2
Skirt Alchètipo, Hat Vintage
MMSCENE STYLE STORIES: Rebel by Lorenzo Marzi
Jacket, Shorts and Hat Loro Piana, Boots Jordanluca
Sweater N21, Top and Pants Dsquared2

Title: Rebel
Photography: Lorenzo Marzi
Syling: Edoardo Guzzi
Light Assistant: Riccardo Fabris
Hair and Make Up: Sara Selvestrel
Model: Paddy Orr at Independent Model Management

EditorialexclusiveMenswearMMSCENE STYLE

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Written by admin

Willy Chavarria and Adidas Originals Release SS25 in Two Seasonal Drops
Eyewear

Nonso Ojukwu, Kit Butler & Habib Masovic Model Dolce & Gabbana SS25 Eyewear