MMSCENE STYLE STORIES: Rebel by Lorenzo Marzi

For the latest edition of MMSCENE STYLE STORIES, photographer Lorenzo Marzi captures model Paddy Orr at Independent Model Management in an editorial titled “Rebel.” Hair and makeup artist Sara Selvestrel crafts a clean, contemporary finish, while stylist Edoardo Guzzi curates a layered wardrobe that balances softness and edge. With Riccardo Fabris assisting on light, the team constructs a controlled visual rhythm through proportion, texture, and subtle contrast.
Paddy wears looks from Ferragamo, Alchètipo, Jordanluca, TELA, Dsquared2, N21, BOSS, Mordecai, Pierre-Louis Mascia, and Loro Piana.
Title: Rebel
Photography: Lorenzo Marzi
Syling: Edoardo Guzzi
Light Assistant: Riccardo Fabris
Hair and Make Up: Sara Selvestrel
Model: Paddy Orr at Independent Model Management