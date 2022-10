NCT‘s Mark Lee takes the cover of Harper’s Bazaar Korea Magazine‘s November 2022 edition lensed by fashion photographer Park Jongha. In charge of styling was Kim Youngjin, with set design from Darak. Beauty is work of hair stylist Han Songhee, and makeup artist Ahn Songeun. For the covers Mark is wearing selected pieces from Polo Ralph Lauren.

Photography © Park Jongha for Harper’s Bazaar Korea – for more visit harpersbazaar.co.kr