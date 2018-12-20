Marlon Teixeira Stars in the Cover Story of Victor Magazine #03 Issue

Pin 74 Shares

Supermodel Marlon Teixeira teams up with fashion photographer Jeff Segenreich for the cover story of Brazilian Victor Magazine‘s third edition. In charge of styling was Luis Fiod, with fashion production from Leonardo Augusto.

For the session Marlon is wearing selected looks from top brands such as Gucci, Calvin Klein, Torinno, Dolce & Gabbana, Prada, Hugo Boss, Ermenegildo Zegna, and Polo Ralph Lauren. Discover more of the story below:





Check Marlon’s covers for Victor Magazine.

For more visit: victormagazinemen.com