MMSCENE STYLE STORIES: Mateja Pupavac by Misa Obradovic

Photographer Misa Obradovic captured our latest exclusive story starring Mateja Pupavac

Mateja Pupavac
Tshirt by HUGO (Movem fashion)

The handsome Mateja Pupavac at Demons Model Management teams up with fashion photographer Misa Obradovic for the latest MMSCENE STYLE STORIES exclusive session.

In charge of styling was Ashok Murty, assisted by Vanja Vujanovic, who for the story selected looks from Zara, CK Jeans, Hugo, Boss, Diesel, Persol, and Ray-Ban. Beauty is work of hair stylist Aleksandar Jankovic, and makeup artist Alisa Jankovic.


Mateja Pupavac

Suit by BOSS (Movem fashion)
Shirt, Tie, Belt, Sliders by HUGO (Movem fashion)
Sunglasses by Persol *Money Heist (Yason)

Mateja Pupavac

Bomber jacket by Diesel (Fashion and friends)
Pants by BOSS (Movem fashion)
T shirt, Trainers by HUGO (Movem fashion)

Mateja Pupavac

T shirt by HUGO (Movem fashion)
Sunglasses by Ray-Ban (Yason)

Mateja Pupavac

Bomber jacket by Diesel (Fashion and friends)
Pants by BOSS (Movem fashion)
T shirt, Trainers by HUGO (Movem fashion)

Mateja Pupavac

Suit by HUGO (Movem fashion)
T shirt by Diesel (Fashion and friends)

Mateja Pupavac

Suit by ZARA
T shirt, Trainers by HUGO (Movem fashion)

Mateja Pupavac

Shirt by HUGO (Movem fashion)
Hooded jacket by CK Jeans (Fashion & friends)

Mateja Pupavac

Jacket, Trainers by HUGO (Movem fashion)
Pants by BOSS (Movem fashion)
T shirt by CK Jeans (Fashion amnd friends)

Photographer Misa Obradovic – mishaobradovic.com
Fashion Ashok Murty – ashok-murty.com
Makeup Artist Alisa Jankovic
Hair Stylist Aleksandar Jankovic
Model Mateja Pupavac at Demons Model Management
Assistent stylist Vanja Vujanovic

