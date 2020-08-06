MMSCENE STYLE STORIES: Mateja Pupavac by Misa Obradovic

The handsome Mateja Pupavac at Demons Model Management teams up with fashion photographer Misa Obradovic for the latest MMSCENE STYLE STORIES exclusive session.

In charge of styling was Ashok Murty, assisted by Vanja Vujanovic, who for the story selected looks from Zara, CK Jeans, Hugo, Boss, Diesel, Persol, and Ray-Ban. Beauty is work of hair stylist Aleksandar Jankovic, and makeup artist Alisa Jankovic.





Suit by BOSS (Movem fashion)

Shirt, Tie, Belt, Sliders by HUGO (Movem fashion)

Sunglasses by Persol *Money Heist (Yason)

Pants by BOSS (Movem fashion)

T shirt, Trainers by HUGO (Movem fashion)

T shirt by HUGO (Movem fashion)

Sunglasses by Ray-Ban (Yason)

Pants by BOSS (Movem fashion)

Suit by HUGO (Movem fashion)

T shirt by Diesel (Fashion and friends)

Suit by ZARA

T shirt, Trainers by HUGO (Movem fashion)

Shirt by HUGO (Movem fashion)

Hooded jacket by CK Jeans (Fashion & friends)

Jacket, Trainers by HUGO (Movem fashion)

Pants by BOSS (Movem fashion)

T shirt by CK Jeans (Fashion amnd friends)

Photographer Misa Obradovic – mishaobradovic.com

Fashion Ashok Murty – ashok-murty.com

Makeup Artist Alisa Jankovic

Hair Stylist Aleksandar Jankovic

Model Mateja Pupavac at Demons Model Management

Assistent stylist Vanja Vujanovic