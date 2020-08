Fashion house Louis Vuitton enlists actor and musician Kris Wu to pose in Men’s Fall-Winter 2020 collection looks. With the collection designer Virgil Abloh explores the reprogramming of traditional dress codes.

Louis Vuitton reproduced the dreamlike cloudscape of the FW20 “Heaven on Earth” runway show at the pop-up space in Guangzhou, China, with the same oversized tools of the trade further transporting visitors to an imaginative world.