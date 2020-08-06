Mario Lopez for Salvatore Ferragamo Men’s Tornabuoni 1927 Collection

Discover Tornabuoni 1927, Salvatore Ferragamo latest collection of men’s leather goods. The star of the campaign, inspired by the Flemish painters, is the handsome Mario Lopez.

Palazzo Spini Feroni, the Florentine heart of this fashion house, in fact stands at the start of via Tornabuoni and 1927 marks the year of Salvatore Ferragamo’s return to Italy after a great success in Hollywood. With its sophisticated, elegant, cool allure, the line perfectly embodies Ferragamo’s creative craft and artisanal heritage, with an attention to state-of-the-art production technology.

– From Salvatore Ferragamo

The collection consists of Large Leather Goods and Small Leather Goods designed mainly for leisure time, with more affordable prices. It features a selection of bags in deerskin, an assortment of accessories in nylon with a 3D rubber logo application, and nylon accessories with the logo printed on a small leather label.

The collection includes a sailing bag; tote, available in black and white; a clutch; a backpack with shoulder straps in a padded technical fabric; waist bag; hands-free bag; a small shoulder bag; a wallet; and a credit card holder.

