Fringe: Mateusz Cierniak by Mak Yau for MMSCENE Magazine #31 Issue

The handsome Mateusz Cierniak at EC Management stars in Fringe story captured by fashion photographer Mak Yau for our MMSCENE Magazine‘s Summer 2019 edition. Beauty is work of hair stylist Peter Cheng, and makeup artist Cheryl Lee.

AVAILABLE IN DIGITAL $3.90 and PRINT $24.90

In charge of styling was Syan Leung, who for the session selected looks from top brands such as Salvatore Ferragamo, Brunello Cucinelli, Ermenegildo Zegna, Prada, and Loewe.

Discover more fo the story below:





Photographer Mak Yau – @makyau2

Stylist Syan Leung – @syanleung

Makeup Artist Cheryl Lee

Hair Stylist Peter Cheng

Model Mateusz Cierniak at EC Management

