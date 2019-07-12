in Editorial, Exclusive, Magazines, MMSCENE Magazine

Fringe: Mateusz Cierniak by Mak Yau for MMSCENE Magazine #31 Issue

The handsome Mateusz Cierniak takes the pages of MMSCENE Magazine’s Summer 2019 edition

Mateusz Cierniak

The handsome Mateusz Cierniak at EC Management stars in Fringe story captured by fashion photographer Mak Yau for our MMSCENE Magazine‘s Summer 2019 edition. Beauty is work of hair stylist Peter Cheng, and makeup artist Cheryl Lee.

AVAILABLE IN DIGITAL $3.90 and PRINT $24.90

In charge of styling was Syan Leung, who for the session selected looks from top brands such as Salvatore Ferragamo, Brunello Cucinelli, Ermenegildo Zegna, Prada, and Loewe.

Discover more fo the story below:


Mateusz Cierniak

Mateusz Cierniak

Mateusz Cierniak

Mateusz Cierniak

Mateusz Cierniak

Mateusz Cierniak

Mateusz Cierniak

Mateusz Cierniak

Photographer Mak Yau – @makyau2
Stylist Syan Leung – @syanleung
Makeup Artist Cheryl Lee
Hair Stylist Peter Cheng
Model Mateusz Cierniak at EC Management

MMSCENE ISSUE 31

AVAILABLE IN DIGITAL $3.90 and PRINT $24.90

EditorialexclusivemagazinesMMSCENE MAGAZINE

What do you think?

0 points
Upvote Downvote

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

0

Comments

0 comments

Get The Latest Updates Straight To Your Inbox!

By subscribing to our newsletter you agree to MMSCENE's Terms of service . You can unsubscribe at any time.

Jeremiah Berko Fourdjour

Jeremiah Berko Fourdjour Models Wooyoungmi FW19.20 Collection