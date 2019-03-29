MMSCENE STYLE STORIES: Andris by Guillaume Malheiro

Guillaume Malheiro

Discover the latest MMSCENE STYLE STORIES exclusive session featuring the handsome Andris at New Madison Agency Paris captured by fashion photographer Guillaume Malheiro. For the story Andris is wearing selected pieces from Cerruti, YSL, Paul & Joe, Zara, Hugo Boss, Diesel, Armani, and IKKS.

MMSCENE EXCLUSIVES

For more of the session continue below:


Guillaume Malheiro

Shirt: Cerruti
Tie: Diesel
Vest: Armani
Suit: Hugo Boss

Guillaume Malheiro

Black Coat: Cerruti
Top: YSL

Guillaume Malheiro

Shirt: Cerruti
Tie: Diesel
Vest: Armani
Pants: Hugo Boss

Guillaume Malheiro

Suit: Hugo Boss

Guillaume Malheiro

Jacket, Pants: Cerruti
Top: Paul & Joe

Guillaume Malheiro

Leather Coat: Cerruti
Black Jacket: Zara
White Jacket: Hugo Boss

Guillaume Malheiro

Shirt: Cerruti
Tie: Diesel
Vest: Armani
Suit: Hugo Boss

Guillaume Malheiro

Jacket, Pants: Cerruti
Top: Paul & Joe

Guillaume Malheiro

Black Coat: Cerruti
Top: YSL

Guillaume Malheiro

Shirt: Cerruti
Tie: Diesel
Vest: Armani
Pants: Hugo Boss

Guillaume Malheiro

Suit: Hugo Boss

Guillaume Malheiro

Jacket, Pants: Cerruti
Top: Paul & Joe

Photographer: Guillaume Malheiro – www.guillaumemalheiro.com
Model: Andris at New Madison Agency Paris

