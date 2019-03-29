MMSCENE STYLE STORIES: Andris by Guillaume Malheiro
Discover the latest MMSCENE STYLE STORIES exclusive session featuring the handsome Andris at New Madison Agency Paris captured by fashion photographer Guillaume Malheiro. For the story Andris is wearing selected pieces from Cerruti, YSL, Paul & Joe, Zara, Hugo Boss, Diesel, Armani, and IKKS.
MMSCENE EXCLUSIVES
Shirt: Cerruti
Tie: Diesel
Vest: Armani
Suit: Hugo Boss
Black Coat: Cerruti
Top: YSL
Shirt: Cerruti
Tie: Diesel
Vest: Armani
Pants: Hugo Boss
Suit: Hugo Boss
Jacket, Pants: Cerruti
Top: Paul & Joe
Leather Coat: Cerruti
Black Jacket: Zara
White Jacket: Hugo Boss
Shirt: Cerruti
Tie: Diesel
Vest: Armani
Suit: Hugo Boss
Jacket, Pants: Cerruti
Top: Paul & Joe
Black Coat: Cerruti
Top: YSL
Shirt: Cerruti
Tie: Diesel
Vest: Armani
Pants: Hugo Boss
Suit: Hugo Boss
Jacket, Pants: Cerruti
Top: Paul & Joe
Photographer: Guillaume Malheiro – www.guillaumemalheiro.com
Model: Andris at New Madison Agency Paris
