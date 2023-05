Actors Wayne Wang (Wang Yang), Liang Jingkang (Leon Leong), and Edward Chen star in the cover story of Men’s Uno China Magazine‘s May 2023 edition lensed by fashion photographer Liang. In charge of styling was Evane Shi, who for the session selected pieces from Loro Piana. Beauty is work of hair stylist Lucy Li, and makeup artist Jeffrey.

Photography © Liang for Men’s Uno China