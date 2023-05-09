BURBERRY Summer 2023 Swimwear Collection

British brand BURBERRY presented its Summer 2023 Swimwear Collection, that celebrates escapism, with a campaign lensed by fashion photographer Tyrone Lebon. Stars of the session are Alex Schlab, Ishmael Auguiste, Kaedon Baxter, Matheus Mesquita, Angelina Kendall, Candace Demers, Sophie Alice, Tess Carter, and Tianna St. Louis. Original score by Vegyn, with spoken word by Covco. The collection features the brand’s iconic code, The Check on a selection of swimwear, shorts, robes and beach totes. For the collection designer Daniel Lee was inspired by Burberry‘s heritage of adventure.