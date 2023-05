Italian luxury house DOLCE & GABBANA named NCT Member Doyoung as the brand’s first ambassador for Korea and Japan. K-pop star, known for his charisma and distinctive style, said in press statement “I’m truly excited to become part of the great Dolce&Gabbana family. I feel a strong connection that can give birth to a powerful synergy between me and the brand. I can’t wait to see what we’ll create together“.