Japanese-American singer Mika Hashizume takes the cover story of Harper’s Bazaar China Magazine‘s March 2024 Digital edition lensed by fashion photographer Trunk Xu. In charge of styling was Xander Zhou, with hair styling and makeup from beauty artist Zhao Shu.

Hashizume made an entry into the solo music scene with his debut EP, ‘bleached,’ at the tail end of 2023. Leading the charge, the EP’s soulful main track “So I Don’t Forget” blends R&B with alternative music elements, a creation of the Grammy-nominated producer Patrick “J.Que” Smith.

Mika embarked on the EP without a rigid concept, aiming to explore a variety of styles and genres that have influenced him since he began songwriting. The cohesive theme of ‘bleached’ emerged post-production, encapsulating the pivotal moments and shifts in his career journey. Mika described the project as a representation of the beautiful yet challenging periods of his life, with ‘bleached’ symbolizing both the joy and pain of these experiences.

The EP ‘bleached’ is a reflection of Mika’s diverse upbringing in Hawaii, Tokyo, and Beijing, and marks an exciting chapter in his solo career. Having captivated audiences in China and Southeast Asia, Mika has amassed a significant following across Asia, with top streaming numbers from Thailand to the Philippines.

Mika’s journey in music began in Honolulu, Hawaii, and saw him moving to Tokyo to join the group INTERSECTION in 2016. The group’s self-titled album in 2019 showcased a fusion of Western and Eastern pop influences. Mika’s breakthrough in the Chinese music market came with his participation in “CHUANG 2021,” where his performances garnered over 880 million views and topped the Chinese music charts, establishing him as a pop sensation.

Following his success on the show, Mika Hashizume debuted in China with the group INTO1, releasing four albums and achieving chart-topping success with singles such as “Beautiful.”

Photography © Trunk Xu for Harper’s Bazaar China

