Fashion photographer Jakub Koziel captured Color Theory exclusive story featuring models Jourdan at AMCK, Shawn Golomingi and Arif Sempala at Nevs, Shaden at Select, and Karl B at Supa for MMSCENE STYLE STORIES. Grooming is work of beauty artist Niki Black using Sulkin, Weleda, Nars, Organic APH & Cantu.
In charge of styling was Callum Vincent, who for the session selected pieces from Sandro, Carharrt, Tokyo James, Universal Works, Duskline, Diesel, D&G, SikSilk, JW Anderson x Converse, Alexandar Nikolich, and Nike.
full look UNIVERSAL WORKS
full look custom DUSKLINE
top SANDRO
trousers CARHARTT
full look custom DUSKLINE
suit TOKYO JAMES
shirt & trousers DIESEL
tee D&G
coat TOKYO JAMES
jacket SANDRO
kimono & trousers DUSKLINE
suit TOPMAN
trainers SIKSILK
full look TOKYO JAMES
trainers NIKE
coat ALEXANDAR NIKOLICH
joggers NIKE
trainers JWANDERSON X CONVERSE
full custom look DUSKLINE
suit TOPMAN
trainers SIKSILK
full custom look DUSKLINE
suit ALEXANDAR NIKOLICH
coat ALEXANDAR NIKOLICH
joggers NIKE
trainers JWANDERSON X CONVERSE
kimono DUSKLINE
trousers VINTAGE MILITARY
suit ALEXANDAR NIKOLICH
Photographer: Jakub Koziel – www.jakubkoziel.com
Stylist: Callum Vincent – www.callumvincent.co.uk
Grooming: Niki Black using Sulkin, Weleda, Nars, Organic APH & Cantu
Models: Jourdan at AMCK, Shawn Golomingi and Arif Sempala at Nevs, Shaden at Select, Karl B at Supa
