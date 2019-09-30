Fashion photographer Jakub Koziel captured Color Theory exclusive story featuring models Jourdan at AMCK, Shawn Golomingi and Arif Sempala at Nevs, Shaden at Select, and Karl B at Supa for MMSCENE STYLE STORIES. Grooming is work of beauty artist Niki Black using Sulkin, Weleda, Nars, Organic APH & Cantu.

In charge of styling was Callum Vincent, who for the session selected pieces from Sandro, Carharrt, Tokyo James, Universal Works, Duskline, Diesel, D&G, SikSilk, JW Anderson x Converse, Alexandar Nikolich, and Nike.

Discover more of the story below:





full look UNIVERSAL WORKS

full look custom DUSKLINE

top SANDRO

trousers CARHARTT

full look custom DUSKLINE

suit TOKYO JAMES

shirt & trousers DIESEL

tee D&G

coat TOKYO JAMES

jacket SANDRO

kimono & trousers DUSKLINE

suit TOPMAN

trainers SIKSILK

full look TOKYO JAMES

trainers NIKE

coat ALEXANDAR NIKOLICH

joggers NIKE

trainers JWANDERSON X CONVERSE

full custom look DUSKLINE

suit TOPMAN

trainers SIKSILK

full custom look DUSKLINE

suit ALEXANDAR NIKOLICH

coat ALEXANDAR NIKOLICH

joggers NIKE

trainers JWANDERSON X CONVERSE

kimono DUSKLINE

trousers VINTAGE MILITARY

suit ALEXANDAR NIKOLICH

