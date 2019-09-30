in AMCK, Editorial, Exclusive, Fresh Faces, MMSCENE STYLE Stories, Nevs Model Agency, Select Models, Supa Model Management

MMSCENE STYLE STORIES: Color Theory by Jakub Koziel & Callum Vincent

Shawn Golomingi, Arif Sempala, Jourdan, Shaden & Karl B star in our latest exclusive story

Fashion photographer Jakub Koziel captured Color Theory exclusive story featuring models Jourdan at AMCK, Shawn Golomingi and Arif Sempala at Nevs, Shaden at Select, and Karl B at Supa for MMSCENE STYLE STORIES. Grooming is work of beauty artist Niki Black using Sulkin, Weleda, Nars, Organic APH & Cantu.

In charge of styling was Callum Vincent, who for the session selected pieces from Sandro, Carharrt, Tokyo James, Universal Works, Duskline, Diesel, D&G, SikSilk, JW Anderson x Converse, Alexandar Nikolich, and Nike.

Discover more of the story below:


full look UNIVERSAL WORKS

full look custom DUSKLINE

top SANDRO
trousers CARHARTT

full look custom DUSKLINE

suit TOKYO JAMES

shirt & trousers DIESEL
tee D&G

coat TOKYO JAMES

jacket SANDRO
kimono & trousers DUSKLINE

suit TOPMAN
trainers SIKSILK

full look TOKYO JAMES
trainers NIKE

coat ALEXANDAR NIKOLICH
joggers NIKE
trainers JWANDERSON X CONVERSE

full custom look DUSKLINE

suit TOPMAN
trainers SIKSILK

full custom look DUSKLINE

suit ALEXANDAR NIKOLICH

coat ALEXANDAR NIKOLICH
joggers NIKE
trainers JWANDERSON X CONVERSE

kimono DUSKLINE
trousers VINTAGE MILITARY

suit ALEXANDAR NIKOLICH

Photographer: Jakub Koziel – www.jakubkoziel.com
Stylist: Callum Vincent – www.callumvincent.co.uk
Grooming: Niki Black using Sulkin, Weleda, Nars, Organic APH & Cantu
Models: Jourdan at AMCK, Shawn Golomingi and Arif Sempala at Nevs, Shaden at Select, Karl B at Supa

