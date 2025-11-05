MMSCENE Exclusive Interview with Mitchel Boonstra

Fresh face Mitchel Boonstra, represented by Unsigned Models, stars in the latest MMSCENE PORTRAITS exclusive session lensed by Cesar Perin. The 19-year-old from Leeuwarden, Netherlands, was discovered on a beach in Gran Canaria at just 16, when Perin first spotted his potential. Since then, Mitchel has developed his skills under Perin’s guidance and now steps into modeling with full focus and the freedom to travel for work.

Outside shoots, he keeps an active routine with regular gym training, drawing on six years of football experience that shaped his discipline and teamwork. Alongside fitness, he has a passion for history and philosophy, interests that inspire him to understand people and wider context through different perspectives.

Read our exclusive interview with the promising new face below:





How did you get discovered as a model?

Cesar Perin from Unsigned Group scouted me on the beach in Gran Canaria. I never expected that at all. I was just there on holiday and then everything changed pretty fast. Super thankful for how it started.

What has been your most memorable experience on set so far?

My first test shoot with Cesar Perin and also with the Creative Director and Founder of Applied Art Form Guy Berryman (bassist of Coldplay). Everything was new, new people, new place. It made me see how much I like being on set and working with different people.

How has working with Cesar Perin influenced your development as a model?

Cesar gives me a lot of trust and that means a lot. He believes in me and always pushes me the right way. Thanks to him I get to travel, meet new people and see so many cultures. I’m really thankful for that.





What made you decide that now is the right moment to fully commit to modeling?

It just felt like the right time. I know better what I want now. Modeling gives me a mix of discipline and freedom, and I’m ready to go all in.

How have football and fitness influenced your discipline and focus?

A lot. Football taught me to work hard and keep going. Fitness helped me stay consistent. That same mindset helps a lot in modeling, too.

How do history and philosophy influence the way you see people and experiences?

I like to think about why people do what they do. History and philosophy make me see things from different sides. It helps me understand people better.





What do you enjoy most about living in Leeuwarden when you’re not traveling?

It’s calm and relaxed. I like being home, training and seeing friends. It helps me recharge after traveling.

Which destination or culture has left the biggest impression on you so far?

Italy for sure. The people there live with so much passion. You can feel it in everything they do.





What kind of modeling projects or collaborations do you hope to take on next?

I like photo shoots that tell a story, something real, not just posing. More lifestyle or high fashion stuff would be cool.

What do you think defines a great model today?

Being real. People can tell when you’re yourself. It’s not just about looks, it’s about your vibe and energy.









Model: Mitchel Boonstra at Unsigned Models

Photographer: Cesar Perin