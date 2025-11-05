Discover BOSS x Steiff Holiday 2025 Collection

BOSS teams with Steiff for Holiday 2025 collection built around soft-touch fabrics, warm tones, and the familiar texture of the German toymaker’s teddy bears. The project connects two brands with shared heritage, but it leans into a contemporary mood: fashion informed by nostalgia, styled for present-day wardrobes.

<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> <span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Khaby Lame and Amelia Gray front the campaign under the creative direction of Trey Laird and Team Laird. The video places the two inside a gold-toned set filled with wrapped gifts, teddy figures, and wardrobe pieces from the capsule. Singer-songwriter Khalid narrates the film, adding a playful tone while Lame and Gray move through each scene in plush outerwear, soft knits, and textured accessories. The styling keeps the looks clean and wearable, grounding the teddy theme in a real wardrobe instead of costume styling.

The collection covers clothing for adults and kids, but the strongest emphasis sits on outerwear and accessories. Coats, jackets, hoodies, mittens, and hats arrive in teddy-pile fabrics in cream and brown. Shirts, tees, sweats, and socks continue the same texture story in lighter weights. BOSS also reworks accessories and footwear, giving the Ariell bag and Gary sneakers plush trims that match the outerwear. The result is a complete cold-season lineup built around material rather than print or logo play.

Steiff adds three official bears to the release, each designed as a collectible object. A cream plush bear anchors the lineup, joined by a brown mohair version for collectors and a black mohair bear reserved for HUGO BOSS XP members. Two small bear charms, one in brown and one in black, clip onto bags or keyrings. Each item carries Steiff’s trademark “Button in Ear” detail, connecting the capsule to the toymaker’s long-running production codes.

The BOSS x Steiff capsule will be available on boss.com, steiff.com, and in selected BOSS stores worldwide for the winter season.