Charles Melton Starts in Coach Holiday 2025 Story

Coach introduces its holiday campaign under the title “The Gift for New Adventures,” built around the idea of gifting that supports change and self-confidence. The brand connects the season to New York, which continues to inform its visual identity and overall direction.

Top model turned actor Charles Melton leads the menswear story in a cast that also includes Elle Fanning, Kōki, SOYEON, Griff, and Ravyn Lenae. Together, they reflect the brand message Courage to Be Real, which encourages individuality without filtering personality through trend-based styling.

Dan Beleiu directs the campaign, which features Charles Melton wearing the Soho Sneaker and Sprint Backpack. In charge of styling was Samantha McMillen, with set design from Peter Klein. Hair styling and makeup are work of beauty artist Candice Birns, with manicure from Candice Birns.

Coach’s holiday lineup spotlights a focused selection of bags that define the season. The Tabby returns in both its classic structured build and a softer version, while the Empire, Brooklyn, and the new Mott Messenger anchor the “New York” collection. For men, the Mott Messenger takes the lead as the primary bag in the offer, designed for everyday use and city-paced styling. The accessories appear alongside winter ready-to-wear, including teddy coats, shearling puffers, leather jackets, and flocked pieces created for layered dressing. Footwear enters the selection through the Soho Sneaker, presented as a core item rather than an add-on. The sneaker works with tailored looks as well as casual outerwear.

The Coach Holiday 2025 campaign frames gifting as a way to support a new direction, a fresh start or a return to something meaningful.