MMSCENE STYLE STORIES: New Soul by Aldrin Paul Del Carmen

Fashion photographer Aldrin Paul Del Carmen captured and styled the latest MMSCENE STYLE STORIES exclusive feature titled New Soul starring the handsome Pedro Araujo represented by One Management NY.
For the session Pedro is wearing selected pieces from Zara, Marni, COS, Bottega Veneta, Our Legacy, and Dion Lee.
Photographer, Stylist: Aldrin Paul Del Carmen – @aldrindelcarmen_
Model: Pedro Araujo at One Management NY – @paraujoo, @onemanagement
Special thanks to AIG Models
such a handsome guy! and amazing shoot! good work mmscene always the best fresh faces!
i love his face