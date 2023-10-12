in Editorial, Exclusive, MMSCENE STYLE Stories, One Management

MMSCENE STYLE STORIES: New Soul by Aldrin Paul Del Carmen

Model Pedro Araujo stars in our latest exclusive story lensed by Aldrin Paul Del Carmen

2 Comments

Aldrin Paul Del Carmen

Fashion photographer Aldrin Paul Del Carmen captured and styled the latest MMSCENE STYLE STORIES exclusive feature titled New Soul starring the handsome Pedro Araujo represented by One Management NY.

MMSCENE EXCLUSIVES

For the session Pedro is wearing selected pieces from Zara, Marni, COS, Bottega Veneta, Our Legacy, and Dion Lee.

Aldrin Paul Del Carmen
Denim Set: Zara
Aldrin Paul Del Carmen
Leather Vest: Bottega Veneta
Aldrin Paul Del Carmen
Net Dress: Stylist’s Own
Aldrin Paul Del Carmen
Floral Shirt: Zara Collection
Pedro Araujo
Underwear: Dion Lee
Pedro Araujo
Net Dress: Stylist’s Own
Pedro Araujo
Rust Knit Vest Marni / Scarf Stylist’s Own / Leather Shorts COS
Pedro Araujo
Metallic Jeans: Our Legacy
Pedro Araujo
Floral Shirt, Shorts: Zara Collection
Pedro Araujo
Underwear: Dion Lee
Pedro Araujo
Metallic Jeans: Our Legacy
Pedro Araujo
Rust Knit Vest Marni / Scarf Stylist’s Own / Leather Shorts COS

Photographer, Stylist: Aldrin Paul Del Carmen – @aldrindelcarmen_
Model: Pedro Araujo at One Management NY – @paraujoo, @onemanagement
Special thanks to AIG Models

editorialsexclusiveMMSCENE STYLEPortfolio updates

2 Comments

Leave a Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

London Golf Store Throws a Curveball to Travis Scott Sneaker Resellers