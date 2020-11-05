in Covers, Editorial, ELITE Models, Magazines, Oliver Cheshire

Oliver Cheshire Stars in Corriere della Sera Style Magazine Fashion Issue

Photographer Rankin captured Style Magazine’s latest cover story featuring supermodel Oliver Cheshire

Oliver Cheshire
Photography © Rankin for Corriere della Sera Style

Supermodel Oliver Cheshire teams up with fashion photographer Rankin for the cover story of Corriere della Sera Style Magazine‘s Fashion edition. In charge of styling was Fabio Immediato, assisted by Holly Bartley, with grooming from beauty artist Fabio Vivian at Green Apple, and production by Rosy Settanni.

For the story Oliver is wearing selected pieces from top brands such as Saint Laurent, DSquared2, Dolce & Gabbana, Canali, Giorgio Armani, and Ermenegildo Zegna XXX.

Corriere della Sera Style Magazine – style.corriere.it
Photographer Rankin – rankinphoto.co.uk
Fashion Editor Fabio Immediato
Stylist assistant Holly Bartley
Groomer Fabio Vivian at Green Apple
Model Oliver Cheshire at Elite Model Milano
RCS production Rosy Settanni
Location RANKIN London

