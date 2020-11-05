Oliver Cheshire Stars in Corriere della Sera Style Magazine Fashion Issue

Supermodel Oliver Cheshire teams up with fashion photographer Rankin for the cover story of Corriere della Sera Style Magazine‘s Fashion edition. In charge of styling was Fabio Immediato, assisted by Holly Bartley, with grooming from beauty artist Fabio Vivian at Green Apple, and production by Rosy Settanni.

For the story Oliver is wearing selected pieces from top brands such as Saint Laurent, DSquared2, Dolce & Gabbana, Canali, Giorgio Armani, and Ermenegildo Zegna XXX.

Corriere della Sera Style Magazine – style.corriere.it

Photographer Rankin – rankinphoto.co.uk

Fashion Editor Fabio Immediato

Stylist assistant Holly Bartley

Groomer Fabio Vivian at Green Apple

Model Oliver Cheshire at Elite Model Milano

RCS production Rosy Settanni

Location RANKIN London