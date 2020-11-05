Terrance Lau Chun Him Stars in Men’s Uno Hong Kong November 2020 Issue

Actor Terrance Lau Chun Him takes the cover story of Men’s Uno Hong Kong‘s November 2020 edition lensed by fashion photographer Leungmo (Leung Yat Ting). In charge of styling and art direction was Chàrles Wong, with beauty from hair stylist and makeup artist Carmen Chung, and hair stylist Nick Lam.

Men’s Uno Hong Kong – hk.mensuno.asia

Photographer Leungmo (Leung Yat Ting) – leungmo.com

Art Director, Stylist Chàrles Wong

Makeup, Hair Stylist Carmen Chung

Hair Stylist Nick Lam

Actor Terrance Lau Chun Him