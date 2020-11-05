Terrance Lau Chun Him Stars in Men’s Uno Hong Kong November 2020 Issue

Actor Terrance Lau Chun Him takes the cover story of Men’s Uno Hong Kong‘s November 2020 edition lensed by fashion photographer Leungmo (Leung Yat Ting). In charge of styling and art direction was Chàrles Wong, with beauty from hair stylist and makeup artist Carmen Chung, and hair stylist Nick Lam.
Men’s Uno Hong Kong – hk.mensuno.asia
Photographer Leungmo (Leung Yat Ting) – leungmo.com
Art Director, Stylist Chàrles Wong
Makeup, Hair Stylist Carmen Chung
Hair Stylist Nick Lam
Actor Terrance Lau Chun Him