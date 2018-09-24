The Travel Suit: Ollie Edwards Models Mango Fall Winter 2018 Collection

Pin 9 Shares

British supermodel Ollie Edwards models Mango‘s Fall Winter 2018.19 collection for the brand’s latest The Travel Suit menswear lookbook captured by fashion photographer Sebastien Zanella.

“Whether your everyday business is about swift taxi commutes or regular flights, it’s essential to choose the right suit. The one that works with you and not against you. Long gone are the days of arriving at a meeting with a creased jacket or shirt. Discover the comfort spin we’ve given to our new travel suit collection.“

Discover more images + video below:





