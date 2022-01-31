in Covers, Editorial, Exclusive, I LOVE models Milano, Magazines, MMSCENE Magazine

Original Sin by Bryan Torres for MMSCENE Magazine Issue 37

Photographer Bryan Torres and stylist Francisco Ugarte team up for the latest edition of MMSCENE

On Marvin:
Jacket, shirt and shorts: Roberto Cavalli
Boots: GCDS
On Alessio:
Jacket: Roberto Cavalli
Top, Trousers and shoes: MISBHV

Models Marvin Kivisalu at Crew Models and Alessio Reiti at I Love Models star in Original Sin story captured for our MMSCENE Magazine‘s latest edition by fashion photographer Bryan Torres. In charge of styling was Francisco Ugarte, assisted by Dalila Belli, with art direction from Andrea Garcia, assisted by Ana Ferré. Beauty is work of hair stylist Flavio Santillo, makeup artist Samia Mhosein, and manicurist Catherine Generoso. Photo assistance by Michele Vitale.

For the cover story models are wearing selected pieces from MISBHV, Heaven by Marc Jacobs, Alessandra Rich, Kenzo, Prada, GCDS, Just Cavalli, Roberto Cavalli, Alexander McQueen, and Annakiki.

Shirt, Trousers, Shoes, Earring: MISBHV
Necklace: Heaven by Marc Jacobs
Choker: Alessandra Rich
Suit: ANNAKIKI
On Alessio:
Full look: GCDS
On Marvin:
Jacket: MISBHV
Shirt: Roberto Cavalli
Trousers: ANNAKIKI
Shoes: MISBHV
Coat: KENZO
Trousers: Prada
Shoes: GCDS
Sunglasses: Just Cavalli
Blazer and trousers: ANNAKIKI
Coat: KENZO
Sunglasses: Just Cavalli
Jacket, shirt and shorts: Roberto Cavalli
Boots: GCDS
Jacket and pants: Alexander McQueen
Belt: Heaven by Marc Jacobs
Sunglasses: Just Cavalli
Shoes: GCDS
Jacket and pants: Alexander McQueen
Belt: Heaven by Marc Jacobs
Sunglasses: Just Cavalli
Sweater: GCDS
Trousers: KENZO
Gloves: Roberto Cavalli
On Marvin:
Sweater: GCDS
Trousers: KENZO
Shoes: MISBHV
Gloves: Roberto Cavalli
On Alessio:
Full look: GCDS
On Marvin:
Sweater: GCDS
Trousers: KENZO
On Alessio:
Full look: GCDS
Earring: MISBHV

Photographer Bryan Torres @bryantorres.a
Models Marvin Kivisalu at Crew Models and Alessio Reiti at I Love Models –  @ussilakk@alessio.reiti
Stylist: Francisco Ugarte @franciscougarte_
Art Director: Andrea Garcia @andreadel4vega
Hair: Flavio Santillo@flavio.santillo
Make up: Samia Mhosein@samiamohsein
Nails: Catherine Generoso@catherinejoybeauty
Photo Assistant : Michele Vitale@michelevitale_
Art Director assistant: Ana Ferré@anafp21
Styling Assistant: Dalila Belli@dalilabelli_styling

PRE-ORDER YOUR DIGITAL COPY

