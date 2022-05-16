in Editorial, Exclusive, Fresh Faces, MMSCENE STYLE Stories, Sight Management Studio

MMSCENE STYLE STORIES: The Greatest by Ferran Casanova

Discover our latest exclusive story featuring Pablo Chaler lensed by Ferran Casanova

Ferran Casanova
Printed Shirt, Belt, Shoes: Prada
Suit: YSL

The handsome Pablo Chaler at Sight Management stars in The Greatest story captured exclusively for MMSCENE STYLE STORIES by fashion photographer Ferran Casanova. In charge of styling was Cristian Beta.

MMSCENE EXCLUSIVES

For the session Pablo is wearing selected pieces from top brands such as Prada, YSL, Hugo Boss, Balenciaga, Sportmax, Etro, Ami Paris, Kenzo, Zara, Diesel, Church’s, Valentino, Alexander McQueen, and Bally.

Ferran Casanova
Printed Shirt, Belt, Shoes: Prada
Suit: YSL
Ferran Casanova
Shirt: YSL
Suit: Hugo Boss
Coat: Balenciaga
Shoes Prada
Ferran Casanova
Shirt: Kenzo
Tie: Zara
Coat, Pants: Diesel
Shoes: Church’s
Ferran Casanova
Lace Shirt: Valentino
Pants: Alexander McQueen
Pablo Chaler
Turtleneck: Bottega Veneta
Blazer: Etro
Bermudas: Ami Paris
Boots: Prada
Pablo Chaler
Shirt, Belt, Boots: Prada
Suit: Sportmax
Pablo Chaler
Shirt: YSL
Suit: Hugo Boss
Pablo Chaler
Shirt: YSL
Suit, Tie: Hugo Boss
Coat: Balenciaga
Pablo Chaler
Shirt, Belt, Boots: Prada
Suit: Sportmax
Pablo Chaler
Lace Shirt: Valentino
Pants: Alexander McQueen
Shoes: Bally

Photographer Ferran Casanova – @ferran_casanova
Stylist Cristian Beta – @the_man_in_beta
Model Pablo Chaler at Sight Management – @sightmanagement, @pablitothekid

editorialsexclusiveFresh FacesMMSCENE STYLENew GuysPortfolio updates

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

RHUIGI X ZARA PROJECT

Redesigning Human Uniform: A RHUIGI X ZARA PROJECT

SNEAKER ALERT: Air Jordan 4 Retro ‘Military Black’ Release