MMSCENE STYLE STORIES: The Greatest by Ferran Casanova

The handsome Pablo Chaler at Sight Management stars in The Greatest story captured exclusively for MMSCENE STYLE STORIES by fashion photographer Ferran Casanova. In charge of styling was Cristian Beta.

For the session Pablo is wearing selected pieces from top brands such as Prada, YSL, Hugo Boss, Balenciaga, Sportmax, Etro, Ami Paris, Kenzo, Zara, Diesel, Church’s, Valentino, Alexander McQueen, and Bally.

Photographer Ferran Casanova – @ferran_casanova

Stylist Cristian Beta – @the_man_in_beta

Model Pablo Chaler at Sight Management – @sightmanagement, @pablitothekid