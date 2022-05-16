in Advertising Campaigns, Lookbooks, Menswear, Spring Summer 2022 Campaign, ZARA

Redesigning Human Uniform: A RHUIGI X ZARA PROJECT

The youthful collection mixes luxury, sportswear, and streetwear

RHUIGI X ZARA PROJECT
©ZARA, Photography by Hugo Comte

Fashion house ZARA and designer Rhuigi Villaseñor team up for A RHUIGI X ZARA PROJECT: RHU – Redesigning Human Uniform, a boundary breaking new collection, that explores youthful spirit. The collection inspired by the Ivy League, mixes luxury, sportswear, and streetwear, and it brings innovative high-quality pieces. Fashion photographer Hugo Comte captured the campaign featuring models Hubert Smielecki, Tanner Reese, Kai Isaiah Jamal, Bodien Kagenaar, Luca Fersko, Kailand Morris, Finlay Mangan, Lee Geun Woo, Alfredo Diaz, and Alex Wynter.

RHUIGI X ZARA PROJECT
©ZARA, Photography by Hugo Comte
RHUIGI X ZARA PROJECT
©ZARA, Photography by Hugo Comte
RHUIGI X ZARA PROJECT
©ZARA, Photography by Hugo Comte

