Redesigning Human Uniform: A RHUIGI X ZARA PROJECT

Fashion house ZARA and designer Rhuigi Villaseñor team up for A RHUIGI X ZARA PROJECT: RHU – Redesigning Human Uniform, a boundary breaking new collection, that explores youthful spirit. The collection inspired by the Ivy League, mixes luxury, sportswear, and streetwear, and it brings innovative high-quality pieces. Fashion photographer Hugo Comte captured the campaign featuring models Hubert Smielecki, Tanner Reese, Kai Isaiah Jamal, Bodien Kagenaar, Luca Fersko, Kailand Morris, Finlay Mangan, Lee Geun Woo, Alfredo Diaz, and Alex Wynter.