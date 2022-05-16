SNEAKER ALERT: Air Jordan 4 Retro ‘Military Black’ Release

The Air Jordan 4 has been a mainstay of the brand since its introduction in 1989. The Air Jordan 4 stays ageless, whether in general release or collaborations. It has been released in dozens of colorways and collaborative editions throughout the years, but it has never been offered in a minimalist monochrome edition — until now.

The brand is working on a new colorway of the Air Jordan 4 with significant links to an OG. The upcoming Air Jordan 4 ‘Military Black’ twists the 1989 ‘Military Blue‘ model by replacing the normally blue accents with black. They’re a refined take on a classic design. The addition of black to the iconic Air Jordan 4 is the perfect update to a fan favorite, appearing on the eyestays, top of the midsole, mesh panels, tongue, and heel tab. The Air Jordan 4 “Military Black” have already started to generate buzz.

Take a look at the official photos of the forthcoming Air Jordan 4 “Military Black” below.

Air Jordan 4 History

After the great success of the Air Jordan 3, which salvaged Nike and Jordan’s sneaker project, Tinker Hatfield had a difficult task. He needed to create a fresh and improved style. He ended up making some changes to an existing well-known design. The Nike Air logo appeared on the heel, there was a visible Air unit in the heel and an encapsulated Air unit in the forefoot, and the Jumpman logo remained on the tongue with the addition of the word “Flight.” For ventilation, “over-molded” mesh paneling was added to the design. The iconic mesh netting on the side of the shoe is one of the model’s hallmark features, and it was included at Michael Jordan’s request to lower the sneaker’s total weight.

Today, the Air Jordan 4 is still one of the most sought-after designs in the Jordan collection and has established itself as one of the top sneakers in history.

Air Jordan 4 Retro ‘Military Black’ Design

The upcoming Air Jordan 4 features a minimalist White, Black, and Neutral Grey color scheme. This not only gives the shoe a “OG” feel that most seasoned sneaker afficionados prefer, but it also gives it a modern design that newcomers will enjoy.

The striking color-blocking pattern in light gray, black, and white defines the classic silhouette. The premium leather uppers’ toe boxes and medial sides are sculpted with light gray suede leather.

The net is secured to the toe boxes, which are then positioned beneath the laces and eyestays. The black eyestay fittings are placed on both ends of the white lace arrangement, giving the shoes a more professional look.

Black Jumpman insignias have replaced the white leather tongues. A white Jumpman logo also appears on the heel tabs.

The gray outsoles are linked to the white midsoles. And for more comfort, classic Air units are integrated in the soles. Additionally, the black insoles of the shoe are emblazoned with the iconic Jumpman insignia in white to complete the design.

Air Jordan 4 Retro ‘Military Black’ Release Information

The Air Jordan 4 “Military Black” is expected to release on May 21st via NIKE.COM and select retailers for $210. With the release date approaching and the pair’s rising popularity, make sure you get yours as soon as they become available on GOAT and Flight Club.

In the meantime, enjoy the images below, and before you go, make sure to check out our dedicated sneakers page for more information on forthcoming Jordan releases. The sneaker will be available in a range of sizes to suit enthusiasts of all ages, including adults, grade school, pre-school, and toddlers.

Air Jordan 4 Retro “Military Black”

Release Date: 05/21/22

Color: White/Black/Neutral Grey

Style #: DH6927-111

Price: $210