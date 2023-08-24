Park Bo Gum Covers VMAN Magazine Fall Winter 2023 Issue

South Korean actor Park Bo Gum takes the cover story VMAN Magazine‘s Fall Winter 2023 edition lensed by fashion photographer Nathaniel Goldberg. In charge of styling was Gro Curtis, with creative direction from Stephen Gan, and production by Michaël Lacomblez. Beauty is work of hair stylist Laurent Philippon at Bryant Artists, and groomer Ji Young Kim.

Park Bo Gum on Korean pop culture “Though it’s only been discovered recently, I am really proud that the long, multifaceted history of Korean pop culture is getting so much love from people around the world. I always thought that the culture of heung (‘흥,’ joy), han (‘한,’ deep resentment), and jeong (‘정,’ affection) were emotions that are difficult to translate into other languages, but I realized that real emotions are communicated through our hearts and feelings instead of words. So I would like to thank everyone that has shown love and support for Korean culture. There are many well-known artists but there are even more wonderful artists who are working silently to promote traditional Korean culture and Korean pop culture so please continue to support us in the future.“

On acting “I was captivated by the fact that acting allowed me to gain perspective into the various characters in the different roles I was able to play. It was also intriguing because you are able to learn something new as you prepare to play a character. One of the most appealing aspects in my line of work is that acting helps us realize and acknowledge the perspective of others that we normally wouldn’t have the opportunity to understand before.“

On one recent news story that really grasped your attention “Probably climate change. Watching the coverage on climate change has motivated me to take more personal initiatives for the environment, not only for the current generation but for the next generation to come. I’ve been trying to do my part by being more environmentally conscious. I’ve been using tumblers to reduce my plastic usage, carrying personal shopping bags to grocery stores, and generally trying to maintain a clean space wherever I go.“

On his ideal day “I would wake up and look at the clear sky, breathe the air, and go for a run by the Han River. I’d come back home feeling refreshed and ready for the day and have a quick breakfast consisting of some fruit and Greek yogurt before heading to set. I’d remember the script clearly in my head, and everyone on set would just have such perfect chemistry that we’d get our shot cut with the first take. The shoot would end before sundown and I’d have a wholesome dinner at home. I’d go to bed feeling at peace and feeling grateful for the day. That is what my ideal day would be like.“

