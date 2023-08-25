Succession Actor Brian Cox Models Kith Fall 2023 Collection

Fashion house Kith unveiled its Fall 2023 collection with a campaign starring Succession actor Brian Cox. The Kith Fall 2023 collection is a masterful blend of Western-inspired design and modern urban fashion, emphasizing the art of autumn layering. Meticulously crafted using heavy-duty fabrics, each piece echoes the brand’s legacy of impeccable styling and premium quality.

From outerwear to tailored shirts, knitwear to trousers and shorts, the collection provides myriad possibilities. The curated use of sumptuous fabrics like Nappa leather, suede, shearling, chenille, quilted cotton, and thick cotton yarn underscores Kith‘s commitment to luxury. Moreover, the established Kith palette of nocturnal, stadium, and black forms the base, while delightful splashes of red, yellow, and orange invigorate select designs.

The key pieces include Wyona Full-Zip Varsity Sweater, a debut silhouette boasting a chunky cotton knit with unique ribbing detailing and the iconic “Just Us” embroidery paired with the Kith Script logo. Leather Maclay Jacket, a retro piece, constructed from vegetal Nappa soft sheep leather, showcases captivating striped color-blocking and embossed Kith logos. Patchwork Brixton Puffed Shirt Jacket features a distinctive floral motif in patchwork quilted cotton, further accentuated by intricate embroidery. Shearling Coaches Jacket is timeless and elegant, crafted from curly shearling, carries Kith-branded snap closures and a signature “K” leather patch. Leather Reade Shirt fuses fashion and artistry, this short-sleeve shirt flaunts a laser-cut paisley design on its soft-sheep Italian leather canvas.

As autumn approaches, Kith’s Classics return, revisiting staples such as the Gorman Jacket, Double Weave Boxy Collared Overshirt, and Nelson Crewneck. This season’s color palette enhances jackets, shirts, hoodies, tees, and more, ensuring warmth in style.

On the accessories front, expect collaborative and signature headwear, bags, eyewear, home goods, and more. Notably, Kith collaborates with New Era, reintroducing the 59FIFTY & 9FIFTY caps in this season’s shades. Furthermore, the collection boasts Saffiano leather duffle bags, luxury pens, leather coasters, and even a monogram umbrella.

The footwear segment reveals a new collaboration with Brooklyn’s Blackstock & Weber, introducing handcrafted loafers made in Portugal. These feature gold embossed Kith Script branding and use the finest full-grain leather. Additionally, the continuing collaboration with Converse sees the Chuck Taylor All Star 1970 returning in a fresh Gingerbread colorway, adorned with the Kith monogram and classic branding.