South Korean actor Park Seo Jun (Park Seo-joon) takes the cover story of Harper’s Bazaar Taiwan Magazine‘s May 2022 edition lensed by fashion photographer Kim Yeong Jun. In charge of styling was Im Hyeim, with beauty from hair stylist Eom Jungmi, and makeup artist Jeon Dallae.

Photography © Kim Yeong Jun for Harper’s Bazaar Taiwan – harpersbazaar.com/tw/