Discover GUCCI Blue GG Monogram 2022 campaign featuring models Hiroshi Fujii, Oba Emmanuel Okunola, Audrey Marnay, Mae Lapres, and Mammina Aker captured by fashion photographer Max Siedentopf. In charge of styling was Luca Galasso, with set design from Victoria Salomoni. Beauty is work of hair stylist Andrea Martinelli, makeup artist Fara Homidi, and manicurist Anatole Rainey. The campaign focuses on the blue GG monogram, first introduced back in the ‘70s.

“In the dedicated campaign, the power of the GG monogram is put front and center. Instantly recognizable, it now becomes even more unforgettable as it decorates beds, tables, walls, and cakes, as well as a convertible car. Highlighting the code’s predisposition for re-invention, it’s a nod to the evolution of Gucci’s archival motifs as the House looks to its future.” – From Gucci

