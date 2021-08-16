in Covers, Editorial, Magazines

Patryk Lawry is the Cover Boy of Attitude Magazine September 2021 Issue

Photographer Dean Ryan McDaid and model Patryk Lawry team up for Attitude Magazine

Patryk Lawry
Photography © Dean Ryan McDaid for Attitude Magazine

The handsome Patryk Lawry at Chapter Management takes the cover story of Attitude Magazine‘s September 2021 edition lensed by fashion photographer Dean Ryan McDaid. In charge of styling was Joseph Kocharian, with grooming from beauty artist Rocio Cuenca. For Wildest Dreams story Patryk is wearing selected pieces from top brands such as Lanvin, Kenzo, Versace, Prada, Alexander McQueen, Balenciaga, Givenchy, Balmain, Dsquared2, Gucci, Fendi, and Moschino to name a few.

Patryk Lawry
Photography © Dean Ryan McDaid for Attitude Magazine
Patryk Lawry
Photography © Dean Ryan McDaid for Attitude Magazine

After moving to New York and being there for two and a half years, it made me feel more confident about myself. I can put something on that I feel comfortable in, whether that’s a woman’s or a man’s sweater… They’re only clothes, and these are labels that we’re putting onto them; it’s just material. New York gave me the freedom to explore that and my sexuality, and fashion helped a lot. – Patryk Lawry

Patryk Lawry
Photography © Dean Ryan McDaid for Attitude Magazine
Patryk Lawry
Photography © Dean Ryan McDaid for Attitude Magazine
Patryk Lawry
Photography © Dean Ryan McDaid for Attitude Magazine
Attitude Magazine
Photography © Dean Ryan McDaid for Attitude Magazine
Attitude Magazine
Photography © Dean Ryan McDaid for Attitude Magazine
Attitude Magazine
Photography © Dean Ryan McDaid for Attitude Magazine
Attitude Magazine
Photography © Dean Ryan McDaid for Attitude Magazine
Attitude Magazine
Photography © Dean Ryan McDaid for Attitude Magazine
Attitude Magazine
Photography © Dean Ryan McDaid for Attitude Magazine
Attitude Magazine
Photography © Dean Ryan McDaid for Attitude Magazine
Attitude Magazine
Photography © Dean Ryan McDaid for Attitude Magazine
Attitude Magazine
Photography © Dean Ryan McDaid for Attitude Magazine
Attitude Magazine
Photography © Dean Ryan McDaid for Attitude Magazine
Attitude Magazine
Photography © Dean Ryan McDaid for Attitude Magazine
Attitude Magazine
Photography © Dean Ryan McDaid for Attitude Magazine
Attitude Magazine
Photography © Dean Ryan McDaid for Attitude Magazine
Attitude Magazine
Photography © Dean Ryan McDaid for Attitude Magazine
Attitude Magazine
Photography © Dean Ryan McDaid for Attitude Magazine
Attitude Magazine
Photography © Dean Ryan McDaid for Attitude Magazine
Attitude Magazine
Photography © Dean Ryan McDaid for Attitude Magazine
Attitude Magazine
Photography © Dean Ryan McDaid for Attitude Magazine
Attitude Magazine
Photography © Dean Ryan McDaid for Attitude Magazine
Attitude Magazine
Photography © Dean Ryan McDaid for Attitude Magazine

Photography © Dean Ryan McDaid for Attitude Magazine, disover more at attitude.co.uk

Coversmagazines

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Song Kang

Song Kang is the Cover Star of Marie Claire Korea September 2021 Issue
EMPORIO ARMANI

Caesar van den Idsert, Freek Iven & Malcolm Bosoka Model EMPORIO ARMANI