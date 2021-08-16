Patryk Lawry is the Cover Boy of Attitude Magazine September 2021 Issue

The handsome Patryk Lawry at Chapter Management takes the cover story of Attitude Magazine‘s September 2021 edition lensed by fashion photographer Dean Ryan McDaid. In charge of styling was Joseph Kocharian, with grooming from beauty artist Rocio Cuenca. For Wildest Dreams story Patryk is wearing selected pieces from top brands such as Lanvin, Kenzo, Versace, Prada, Alexander McQueen, Balenciaga, Givenchy, Balmain, Dsquared2, Gucci, Fendi, and Moschino to name a few.

After moving to New York and being there for two and a half years, it made me feel more confident about myself. I can put something on that I feel comfortable in, whether that’s a woman’s or a man’s sweater… They’re only clothes, and these are labels that we’re putting onto them; it’s just material. New York gave me the freedom to explore that and my sexuality, and fashion helped a lot. – Patryk Lawry

Photography © Dean Ryan McDaid for Attitude Magazine, disover more at attitude.co.uk